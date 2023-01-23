PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

