PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11,977.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

VLO opened at $143.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

