PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Reduced by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,051 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 7.4% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PEP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.10. 984,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,098. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

