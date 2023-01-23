Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Position Raised by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy makes up 2.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Peabody Energy worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,682,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE BTU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 159,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,791. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.