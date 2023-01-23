Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.38%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

