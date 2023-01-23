Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 35,110 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $734,852.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,020.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,217.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,812 shares of company stock worth $6,310,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.97. 2,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,338. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

