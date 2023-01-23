P2P Solutions foundation Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market cap of $179.63 billion and $1.34 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be purchased for $68.92 or 0.00303514 BTC on popular exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. P2P Solutions foundation’s official message board is p2ps.medium.com. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Solutions foundation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire P2P Solutions foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase P2P Solutions foundation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

