Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $55.42 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $55.42 million and $3.48 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00054139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004364 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00223980 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08023415 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,222,807.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.