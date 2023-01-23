Orchid 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $37.25 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $62.41 million and $37.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00054644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00223438 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08023415 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,222,807.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

