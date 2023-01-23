Oppenheimer Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $270.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $261.40 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.04.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,170 shares of company stock worth $6,294,030 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

