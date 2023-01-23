OmniaVerse Trading 192.3% Higher This Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $429,509.86 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 192.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

