OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $423,231.39 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

