OKC Token (OKT) Trading 2.7% Higher This Week

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, OKC Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One OKC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $30.74 or 0.00133705 BTC on major exchanges. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

