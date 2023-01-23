OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCFCP remained flat at $25.50 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

