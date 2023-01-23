NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $57.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

NorthWestern Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

