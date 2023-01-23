Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Northern Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,883,000 after purchasing an additional 248,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

