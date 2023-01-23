NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 5.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.66. 8,322,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 43,621,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. China Renaissance dropped their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after buying an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after buying an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after buying an additional 371,972 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.