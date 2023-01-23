Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NINE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. 2,302,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,659. The company has a market cap of $444.50 million, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 3.44. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $17.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $167.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $3,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,449,087 shares in the company, valued at $42,561,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 841,636 shares of company stock worth $8,817,237 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the first quarter worth $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

