Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.52

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.61. Nikola shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 3,250,188 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKLA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Insider Activity at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nikola news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,581,605 shares of company stock worth $6,397,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

