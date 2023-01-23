NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $2.18 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $373.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00011305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00078577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00025463 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 848,840,181 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 848,445,596 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.3805549 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $225,656,666.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.