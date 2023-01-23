Navient (NAVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.80.

Navient Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Navient by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Navient by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 151,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

