Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,047.64 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $1,047.64 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00229125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00103599 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00039779 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,348,818 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.