National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $266.05

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $266.05, but opened at $273.50. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $273.50, with a volume of 790 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWLI shares. TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
