National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $266.05

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $266.05, but opened at $273.50. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $273.50, with a volume of 790 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWLI shares. TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.81.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $143.87 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

