National Grid (LON:NG.L) Given a GBX 1,100 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,100 ($13.42) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NG.L. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) target price on National Grid in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) price target on National Grid in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) price target on National Grid in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($12.45) price target on National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($13.06) price target on National Grid in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 880.60 ($10.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.17.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.