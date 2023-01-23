National Bankshares Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$220.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian set a C$264.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$228.00.

TSE BYD opened at C$211.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$117.48 and a 52 week high of C$222.74.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$816.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$797.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

