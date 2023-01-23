Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Nano has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00003655 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $110.81 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,750.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00388557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015195 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00788099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00100660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00576255 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00196311 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

