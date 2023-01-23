Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.33.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NBR stock opened at $177.62 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -26.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

