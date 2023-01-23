MUSE ENT NFT Trading 91.9% Higher This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $265.12 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded up 91.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00987192 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $243.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

