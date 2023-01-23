M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.72.

NYSE:MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average of $168.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

