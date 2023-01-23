Morgan Stanley Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $85.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,950,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $81.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.