Morgan Stanley Increases Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $150.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of VRTS opened at $217.99 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $273.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.12 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

