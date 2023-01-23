Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $131.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.