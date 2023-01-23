Morgan Stanley Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $51.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.02. 1,308,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after acquiring an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,943,000 after purchasing an additional 187,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after purchasing an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 235,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading

