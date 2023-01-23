Morgan Stanley Boosts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $71.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

OGS traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 456,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26.

Insider Activity

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.