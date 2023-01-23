Moonbeam Price Up 10.9% This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $252.13 million and $15.89 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00078835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00025246 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 550,356,686 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

