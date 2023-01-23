Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

MHK opened at $114.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

