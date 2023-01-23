Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.08

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 60281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

