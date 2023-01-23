Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s (MNMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s FY2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.13.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $369,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $656,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

