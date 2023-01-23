Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $282.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.22 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

