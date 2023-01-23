Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$76.89.

Metro Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$74.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.52. The company has a market cap of C$17.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. Metro has a 12-month low of C$62.86 and a 12-month high of C$78.90.

About Metro

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

