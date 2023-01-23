MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $116.36 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $26.27 or 0.00114244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $116.36 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00223269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.86522637 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,809,422.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

