Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $73.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $70.23 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

