MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.99. MediWound has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

