McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $270.15. 375,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

