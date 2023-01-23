Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $173.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.24 and a 200-day moving average of $163.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

