Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on February 15th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

