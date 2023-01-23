Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 89.2% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $80,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,336,000 after buying an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,545,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,458,000 after buying an additional 1,962,198 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,454,000 after buying an additional 1,894,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $55.70 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

