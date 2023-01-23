Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 265

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.23) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 330 ($4.03) to GBX 308 ($3.76) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.
Man Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.40.
About Man Group
Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
