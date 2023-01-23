MaidSafeCoin Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $217.37 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 175.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00412208 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.28 or 0.28933939 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00590954 BTC.
MaidSafeCoin Profile
MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
MaidSafeCoin Token Trading
