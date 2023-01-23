MaidSafeCoin Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $59.17 million and approximately $217.37 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 175.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00412208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,610.28 or 0.28933939 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00590954 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.