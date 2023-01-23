Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Up 5.7% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $55.41 million and $142,029.87 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018043 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00223183 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001757 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,434.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.